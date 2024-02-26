Pokemon Presents February 2024 time – How to watch the Pokemon Day stream

Pokemon Day 2024 is upon us, and that means a new Pokemon Presents stream to fill us in on what's to come for the beloved creature catcher series across anime, games, and more.

In case there was any doubt, The Pokemon Company has announced that the series' big day is getting its customary Pokemon Present stream to fill everyone in on what's to come, alongside other handy details like when and where you can watch the showcase.

As for what's to come, The Pokemon Company has remained largely shtum. I say largely as we do know Netflix's stop-motion show, Pokemon Conceriage, is getting more episodes and that's neato. The show is a delightful getaway that doesn't have enough episodes. But not for much longer. Here's hoping we see something during the Pokemon Presents stream.

We have little luck regarding the game's side of things. Oodles of fans want to see the mainline RPGs from Generation 1 come to Nintendo Switch's online offering, and some murmurs of a Black and White remake are surfacing, but you're likely best served waiting for the Pokemon Day stream itself.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What time is Pokemon Presents February 2024?

You can catch the February edition of Pokemon Presents 2024 on February 27 at 6am PST / 9am ET / 2pm GMT.

The Pokemon Company hasn't confirmed how long the stream is due to last, but hopes are high that there's plenty to look forward to.

Pokemon Presents February 2024 countdown

If you want to know when the Pokemon Presents stream starts down to the second, you can find our nifty countdown timer above. Spoiler: it isn't long now.

Pokemon Presents 2024 stream

You can find the Pokemon Presents February 2024 stream on the beloved series' official YouTube channel when the time comes. It remains to be seen whether the Pokemon Day 2024 stream is a simple video upload or a proper live stream. The start time will be the same regardless, though a stream typically means we'll get a countdown – if that does happen, you'll be able to shuffle in ahead of time to ensure you don't miss a beat.

