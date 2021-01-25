Pokemon Go trainers can catch a Shiny Sneasel this weekend

A Pokemon Go Sneasel event is coming this weekend alongside a batch of event-exclusive timed research.

From 8am to 10pm local time this Saturday, January 30, you'll find exclusive field research tasks that can lead you to Sneasel, including the rare Shiny Sneasel. With a full 14 hours to play the event, even the unluckiest Shiny Hunter has a solid chance at catching the ultimate prize.

A separate, longer research event is kicking off tomorrow. From January 26 through February 7 (10am to 8pm local time, confusingly enough) you may find Team Go Rocket timed research that leads to the legendary Pokemon Ho-Oh. Not only that, any Ho-Oh encountered this way will come with the move Earthquake, which remains a staple among many Pokemon teams.

Pokemon Go is slowly beginning to roll out traditional events after pushing for at-home bonuses during COVID-19 lockdowns, but developer Niantic still advises players to "be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO." Of course, this will be easier for some players depending on where they live.

The Pokemon Go Johto Celebration even t also starts this week – here are the details.