Pokemon Go Community Day: Shiny Duskull, start time and everything you need to know

Ready to catch a shiny Duskull in Pokemon Go this spooky season? October is associated with Halloween so what better type of Pokemon to spotlight during this month’s Community Day than a Ghost-type. And for October’s Community Day, Niantic will give trainers so many chances to catch Duskull, the Ghost Pokemon from the Hoenn region.

Duskull is a powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Go especially when it’s evolved to its final form, Dusknoir. Dusknoir wasn’t introduced into the franchise until a generation later in the Sinnoh games, and that addition to its evolutionary line has only made the Ghost-type even more popular, and also more difficult to obtain in the mobile game.

Needing a special evolution stone to evolve, there aren’t many Dusknoir out there in the Pokemon Go world but this Community Day, any trainers having a hard time finding this special stone will get a reprieve.

Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Duskull Community Day event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Duskull Community Day Start Time

Pokemon Go Community Day featuring Duskull will begin Saturday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

In those six hours, trainers will be able to catch as many Duskull that appear in the wild. Incense can be used by trainers to lure more Duskull to their location for three hours, up from the usual one hour. Lure Modules used on PokeStops will also last for three hours.

The increased potency of the Incense is one of the many in-game perks that will be available during the event window. More of these bonuses will be detailed in the section below.

How to Catch Shiny Duskull in Pokemon Go

The Community Day event will automatically have the Ghost-type Pokemon, Duskull, appear more frequently, but it is Duskull’s Shiny form that trainers will want to hunt for this coming Saturday.

The rate of a particular Shiny Pokemon appearing during a Community Day is proven to be increased during the event. According to the Pokemon Go community site, The Silph Road the Shiny odds for any given Pokemon is approximately 1 in 500. However, certain events like Community Day will increase those odds. The Silph Road confirms that the chance of finding a specific Pokemon during its own Community Day is a very doable 1 in 25.

To catch a Shiny Duskull in Pokemon Go during Community Day, trainers simply have to encounter every Duskull found in the wild during the six-hour window. Once a trainer is taken to the capture screen, they will find out if they have found a Shiny or not.

Shiny Duskull has one of the most drastic color changes in all of Pokemon. The Ghost-type changes from its gray color to a red color. For any trainer that doesn’t recognize a Shiny Duskull, it’s best if they look for the Shiny symbol next to the Pokemon’s name during the capture portion of the encounter to make sure.

Trainers can also increase the number of Duskull they encounter by using an Incense as mentioned above.

How to Get Duskunoir with Shadow Ball

Pokemon Go always offers an exclusive move for the spotlight Pokemon so they can do better in PVE and PVP battles. For Duskull, it will learn the powerful Ghost-type Charged move, Shadow Ball, upon evolving into its final evolution, Dusknoir.

To obtain this exclusive move, trainers only have from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on October 9 to have their Dusknoir learn Shadow Ball.

Duskull needs 25 Candy to evolve into Dusclops and another 100 Candy, along with the Sinnoh Stone, to reach its final evolution, Dusknoir. Trainers will earn 3 Candy for each Duskull caught but can be doubled if a Pinap Berry is used while capturing.

To help trainers who don’t have Sinnoh Stones, Pokemon Go will give players the opportunity to earn up to four Sinnoh Stones by completing free Timed Research during the Community Day event. Be sure to complete them to get at least one to obtain a powerful Dusknoir before the event ends.

Trainers who miss the deadline can use an Elite Charged TM to swap out Dusknoir’s Charged move to Shadow Ball. However, Elite TMs are hard to come by so it’s best if you just get it through the Community Day event.

Pokemon Go Duskull Community Day In-Game Bonuses

During the Duskull Community Day, trainers will enjoy the following in-game bonuses:

3× Catch Stardust

30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop at no cost. Be sure to pick them up during the event

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

There’ll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

For $1 trainers will gain access to the Duskull Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Nothin' Dull About Duskull.

