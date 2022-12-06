How to catch Keldeo and Crabrawler in the Pokemon Go Mythic Blade event

Keldeo is finally arriving in Pokemon Go. After the first three “Swords of Justice” Pokemon arrived in Pokemon Go years ago, the fourth member is debuting in a brand new Mythic Blade event.

Trainers will have a chance to catch Keldeo as well as another Fighting-type Pokemon in Crabrawler for the first time in Pokemon Go. The common theme, as you can tell, is Fighting types will be more prominent during this event, as well as Water types.

To learn everything about Keldeo and the Mythic Blade event in Pokemon Go, continue reading our handy guide. And if you want to catch virizion in Pokemon Go we can help you there as well.

Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event Start Time

The Mythic Blade event begins Tuesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. local time.

How to get Keldeo in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

Unfortunately for many Pokemon Go players, Keldeo is locked behind a special ticketed event.

For $7.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), trainers can pick up the exclusive Special Research story, Something Extraordinary, during the weekend.

Tickets will be available to purchase this Special Research story leading to an encounter with Keldeo in its Ordinary Form from Tuesday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. local time.

Ticket-holders will gain access to the Special Research story during the Mythic Blade event. To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. local time. After you’ve received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time.

Aside from an encounter with Keldeo, trainers will obtain the following items:

Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item

14 Rare Candies

12 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Incubators

2 Super Incubators

2 Incense

Trainers will also encounter various Fighting and Water-type Pokemon during the research story.

How to catch Crabrawler in Pokemon Go

Crabrawler, the pure Fighting-type Pokemon from the Alola region, will make its Pokemon Go debut during the Mythical Blade event.

This boxing crab Pokemon can only be caught in the wild. We’ll go into which Pokemon trainers can find in the overworld during the limited-time event, but Crabrawler is one of them.

Unfortunately, according to Niantic, Crabrawler is a rare encounter alongside Poliwrath. Trainers should go out as often as possible to encounter as many Pokemon as possible. Players can also travel to PokeStops and Gyms, where wild Pokemon congregate.

Which Pokemon are in the Mythical Blade Event?

The Mythical Blade event will focus on the Water-type and Fighting-type, the same as Keldeo, and that’s the types trainers will encounter throughout the event.

The following Pokemon will be available to catch in the overworld during the event: Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite and Monferno.

As mentioned above, Poliwrath and Crabrawler are rare encounters in the overworld.

For ticketed players, using an Incense will see the following Pokemon appear more frequently - this excludes the Daily Adventure Incense: Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed.

The Raids in Pokemon Go will also shift to include some powerful Water and Fighting types. There will also be some Flying types as well included, but there’s a good mix of Pokemon for trainers to battle and catch. Here’s the full list:

One-Star Raids: Meditite, Buizel, Timburr, Tympole

Meditite, Buizel, Timburr, Tympole Three-Star Raids: Poliwrath, Aerodactyl, Skarmory, Breloom

Poliwrath, Aerodactyl, Skarmory, Breloom Five-Star Raids: Virizion (from December 1-8) and Terrakion (from December 8-15)

Virizion (from December 1-8) and Terrakion (from December 8-15) Mega Raid: Mega Aggron

It should be noted that Terrakion, Virizion and Keldeo caught during this event will know the exclusive move, Sacred Sword.

Sacred Sword is a Fighting-type attack that, in Pokemon Go, has a power of 60 in trainer battles and 55 in Gyms and Raids.

Pokemon Go Mythical Blade Field Research Tasks

Along with the many Pokemon you can catch in the wild, trainers can also encounter certain Pokemon through Field Research tasks.

Here are the tasks trainers can complete after obtaining them by spinning PokeStops.