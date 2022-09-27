Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Event start time and how to catch Shiny Furfrou

Pokemon Go Fashion Week is one of those annual events that introduce new Pokemon, Shinies, and special costumed Pokemon. While these costumed Pokemon aren’t stronger or weaker than their normal counterparts, they are neat additions to any collection – and this year, trainers will be able to catch the debuting Shiny Furfrou, as well as Mareanie and its evolution Toxapex. There’s a lot to do during this year’s Pokemon Go Fashion Week event, and this guide breaks it all down for you.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Event Start Time

The 2022 Fashion Week event in Pokemon Go begins Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m. local time and ends Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. local time.

How to catch Mareanie in Pokemon Go

Mareanie and its evolution Toxapex, the Water and Poison-type Pokemon will make their debut in Pokemon Go with this year’s Fashion Week event. These Pokemon are infamous for being a part of the metagame during the Gen 7 days, but in Pokemon Go it’s unclear how they will fit in PVP. Still, they’ll be great additions to any collection.

Mareanie will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Fashion Week 2022 event window. It will also be available in Raids and as a Field Research reward for completing certain tasks. More on that below. To evolve Mareanie into its evolution Toxapex, trainers simply need to just use 50 Mareanie Candy.

New Costumed Pokemon in Pokemon Go

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are four new Costumed Pokemon trainers will be able to obtain. The first is Diglett wearing a top hat. This cute Pokemon will have the ability to evolve into Dugtrio wearing the same hat after using 50 Candy on it.

This Diglett will be available in encounters in the wild, they are rare though, and in One-Star Raids as well as a reward for completing certain Field Research tasks. Absol can also be caught wearing a fashionable costume. Like Diglett, this Absol will be a rare encounter in the wild and will appear in Three-Star Raids.

And finally, Toxicroak wearing a baseball cap can be added to trainers’ collections. Last year, Croagunk was added with this attire but couldn’t evolve. Now, trainers can finally evolve them to get their powerful Poison and Fighting-type with this special attire after using 50 Candy on it.

If this is your first Pokemon Go Fashion Week event, you’ll have a chance at catching Costumed Pokemon from past events like Shinx, Kirlia, Butterfree and the aforementioned Croagunk.

How to catch Shiny Furfrou in Pokemon Go

Furfrou was introduced in last year’s Fashion Week event and will return in numbers this week. The Normal-type dog Pokemon from the Kalos region will not only appear more frequently but its Shiny variant will make its debut in Pokemon Go. The chances of trainers finding a Shiny Furfrou will be slightly increased during the event but these steps will give you a better chance at finding more of this Pokemon.

We recommend using an Incense to gather Pokemon to your area. Of course, walking while having the Incense active will cause more Pokemon to appear in front of you. Trainers will also be able to battle and catch Furfrou in One-Star Raids. Battle and catch as many as you can to see if you find a Shiny Furfrou.

And finally, Furfrou will be a reward for completing certain Field Research tasks. Complete these tasks to earn an encounter with a Furfrou with an increased chance of being a Shiny. Trainers can also go to PokeStops and Gyms where Pokemon gather to see if they find a Furfour there.

Pokemon Go Fashion Week 2022 Field Research Tasks

During the event, trainers will be able to spin PokeStops to obtain exclusive Field Research tasks. By completing them, trainers will be able to earn encounters with various Pokemon, including costumed Pokemon exclusive to this event.

Here are the list of tasks and rewards during the 2022 Fashion Week event.