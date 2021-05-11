Pokemon Go event adds Sylveon and Yveltal

Pokemon Go is finally getting Sylveon.

On top of that, the Legendary Pokémon Yveltal will soon be coming to Pokemon Go as part of the Luminous Legends Y event.

This news comes through the Pokemon Go Live blog, which explains how the two week event will work.

The headline addition of Luminous Legends Y part one is Yveltal, a legendary Pokemon that was first introduced back in Pokemon Y. That’s not all that we have to look forward to though. Dark-type Pokemon will be appearing more often, and Pancham will be hatching from Strange eggs during the first week of the event too.

Team GO Rocket is up to no good too, creating more Shadow Pokemon during week one, which means you’ll be more likely to encounter these poor twisted creatures. Defeat them, capture them, and save them from their awful fates. Team GO Rocket is also getting sick of losing, so some of its grunts are switching up their battle strategies. Expect Team GO Rocket grunts to use different types of Pokemon, or attack in a group.

Part one of the Luminous Legends Y event starts on Tuesday, May 18 at 10am and runs until Monday, May 24 at 8pm local time. You can see the full features list for the event below:

Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids! This Dark- and Flying-type Legendary Pokémon was first discovered in the Kalos region, and when its wings and tail feathers spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures. Yveltal will remain in five-star raids for the duration of the event.

Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs! We’re receiving reports that the following Pokémon will also be hatching from Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket during the event and afterwards as well: Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino.

Dark-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Keep a look out for Pokémon like Houndour, Carvanha, and more.

Missed out on some of the Pokémon that appeared during Luminous Legends X? Well, you’re in luck—because many of them are returning! You can look out for Pokémon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy appearing in the wild.

Complete Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event concludes to encounter Dark-type Pokémon like Galarian Zigzagoon.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin.

Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids, please check the May events blog.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon!

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Additionally, Trainers can team up to battle Team GO Rocket grunts during the second half of the week to unlock bonus rewards. Starting Saturday, May 15, players must work together to defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket grunts. This event within an event runs until Sunday, May 23. If the Pokemon Go community is successful, then they will unlock the following bonus rewards:

A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event.

If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon! Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will continue to be available after the event.

Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in one-star raids for the rest of the event.

The second half of the Luminous Legends Y event will see the addition of another fan favourite pokemon, as Sylveon joins Pokemon Go. Sylveon is a fairy type evolution of Eevee and it was the first new evolution of Eevee discovered in the Kalos region, which was the setting of Pokemon X & Y. You can get your own Sylveon by earning hearts with an Eevee while it is your buddy and then evolving it.

Alongside Sylveon, part 2 of the Luminous Legends Y event will also bring several other Eevee evolutions in as bosses during three-star raids. Luminous Legends Y Part 2 starts on Tuesday, May 25 at 10am and runs until Monday, May 31 at 8pm local time.

The full feature list for part 2 of the event can be found below:

Sylveon will be making its Pokémon GO debut! Evolve Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy.

Eevee, Ralts, Spritzee, Swirlix, and others will be appearing more often in the wild, alongside some of the Dark-type Pokémon featured in Part 1 of the event.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Azurill, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Some of Eevee’s Evolutions will be appearing in three-star raids! Keep an eye out for Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Eevee, some of Eevee’s Evolutions, and more.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will reward Poffins!

Sylveon-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop!

You’ve got a week until the event starts, which should be plenty of time to stock up on Pokeballs and potions for the battles to come.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy