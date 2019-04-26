Pokemon Go adds Latios and Latias to Research Breakthroughs, adds more Pokemon to Eggs

Pokemon Go is adding more Pokemon to the hatch pool for Pokemon Eggs. I like to think this change was prompted by some sort of seasonal flowering. Ah yes, the Turtwigs are lovely this time of year. Anyway, here are all the new Egg Pokemon:

2 km eggs: Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Bonsly, and more

5 km eggs: Cubone, Combee, Buizel, Glameow, Bronzor, Skorupi, Croagunk, and more

10 km eggs: Mawile, Absol, Shinx, Cranidos, Shieldon, Riolu, and more

These Pokemon can be obtained from their respective Pokemon Eggs as of… right now. Additionally, starting Wednesday, May 1 - and continuing through the end of July - you'll have a chance at encountering four new Legendary Pokemon when you hit Research Breakthroughs while completing Field Research tasks. Those are: Lugia, Ho-Oh, Latios, and Latias. Lugia and Ho-Oh have appeared before, but this is the first time Latios and Latias have been available through Research Breakthroughs rather than raids.

To achieve Research Breakthroughs, you'll need to acquire seven research stamps by completing daily Field Research tasks. You can complete multiple tasks per day, but you can only earn one stamp per day, so you can only do one Breakthrough per week. That oughta help keep players busy until summer.