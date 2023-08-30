PlayStation Plus subscription prices are increasing by up to $40 starting next month

PlayStation Plus subscription prices are increasing across the board by as much as $40 a year.

Sony announced the price hike in a blog that explains, "this price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service."

The new PS Plus prices are as follows: $79.99 for a 12-month Essential subscription (up from $59.99), 134.99 for a 12-month Extra plan (up from $99.99), and $159.99 for a 12-month Premium plan (up from $119.99).

Sony hasn't revealed exactly what the one-month and three-month subscriptions will cost when the price increase takes effect, but it has confirmed the 12-month plans still offer the best bargain.

The PS Plus price increase will take effect on your next renewal date on or after November 6, but any membership changes like upgrades, downgrades, and the purchase of additional time will charge you the updated pricing.

PS Plus plans grant subscribers access to some of the best PS5 games and best PS4 games, not to mention a bunch of retro PlayStation games for the pricier tiers, as well as a revolving slate of fresh grabs released monthly. Unlike its chief competitor, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus doesn't include the hottest brand new releases, but instead choice selections from months and years past.

Here's a handy guide to all of the PS Plus tiers and their benefits in case you're thinking of taking the plunge, although keep in mind that we've yet to update it with the new pricing information.

