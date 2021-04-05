PlayStation Now's April lineup includes Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3

For April, Sony's cloud gaming subscription service PlayStation Now is adding three new titles: Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark.

The headliner here is probably Marvel's Avengers, despite the game's rough launch last August. Crystal Dynamics' superhero beat-em-up just got an impressive next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and coupled with new story expansions and consistent performance patches, it's objectively a better experience than it was when it released. Though, it can be argued that its biggest problems still persist. Either way, it's certainly worth giving a shot if you're subscribed to PlayStation Now.

If you're on the hunt for something to play with a friend, Borderlands 3 might be better suited to your tastes. Gearbox's latest vault-hunting looter shooters has been generally well-received among fans and critics alike, with GamesRadar's 4/5-star Borderlands 3 review calling it "a sugar rush induced fever dream of Borderlands' greatest excesses as a looter shooter."

For something a little more thoughtful, The Long Dark is an open-world, first-person survival game with a beautiful, painterly art style. There's a lot of variety to fine-tune your experience, with three distinct difficulty settings for the survival mode as well as a new(ish) story mode.

If you haven't subscribed to PlayStation Now, it's worth noting that a free 7-day trial goes live Wednesday, April 7. All three of the above games will be added to the service tomorrow, so they'll be included in the free trial. Marvel's Avengers will leave the service Monday, July 5, while Borderlands 3 will stick around until September 29.

Not a fan of subscriptions? Check out the best free games anyone can play.