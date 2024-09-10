PS5 mastermind Mark Cerny says "dreams of the developers" are too big for 60 FPS, and PS5 Pro targets "removing that decision" between fidelity and performance

PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny says PlayStation developers' highest ambitions are too big to be contained in 60 frames per second, and that's why we have different graphics mods for visual fidelity and performance.

In case you missed it, Sony lifted the lid on the PS5 Pro today, and although the hot topic is undoubtedly that $699 price tag, Cerny also shared his insight into the relatable struggle of deciding between fidelity and performance mode when playing a game that offers players that choice. According to Cerny, 75% of PS5 players choose to optimize frame rates in performance mode instead of shooting for the sharpest image, and the bigger, faster GPU crammed into the PS5 Pro is designed to eliminate that choice, or at least make it easier.

"Creators have made amazing use of the hardware capabilities, but when I talk to them I do hear about their desire for more graphics performance," Cerny says in the PS5 Pro announcement video (timestamped here). "The dreams of the developers are bigger than can be supported at 60 FPS, and that leads to an aspect of modern gaming that we're all familiar with: graphics modes. It can be a difficult choice for players."

Cerny all but chose a side in the fidelity vs. performance mode debate, admitting the former often leads to "choppier" visuals and "less responsive" controls. However, the 60 FPS sweet spot often found in performance modes comes at the cost of visual fidelity, and Cerny says "removing that decision, or at least narrowing that divide is one of the key targets for PlayStation 5 Pro."

"We want to give players the graphics that the game creators aspire to at the high frame rates that players typically prefer," Cerny says, pointing to the updated hardware's more powerful GPU, advanced ray tracing, and AI-powered upscaling.

It's unclear exactly how Sony plans to achieve this, but it's certainly possible the PS5 Pro will kill performance and fidelity modes entirely and opt for a uniform experience on games optimized for the new hardware. If that's the case, it's likely to target the coveted 4K/60 FPS combo that so far can only be achieved at the cost of ray tracing on the current PS5. PS5 Pro pre-orders start on September 26 and the console launches November 7, so it won't be long before we find out how this will all manifest in settings menus.

The coolest part of the PS5 Pro is PlayStation doubling down on one of PC gaming's best FPS boosters with PSSR.