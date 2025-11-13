Valve wants Steam Deck 2 to "truly be a next-gen performance" machine: "We're not interested in getting to a point where it's 20 or 30 or even 50% more performance"

"The thing we're making sure of is that it's a worthwhile enough performance upgrade to make sense as a standalone product"

Valve had a big day today with the announcement of its second VR headset, the Valve Deckard, as well as a brand new Steam Machine and new Steam controller. What was conspicuously absent from today's news blitz was any mention of a Steam Deck successor, despite Steam Deck 2 rumors having been floated around for months. It turns out that's very much by design, as Valve needs more time to make sure there's enough of a performance leap to justify a whole new handheld.

"Obviously the Steam Deck's not our focus today, but the same things we've said in the past where we're really interested to work on what's next for Steam Deck," Valve software engineer Pierre-Loup Griffais told IGN. "The thing we're making sure of is that it's a worthwhile enough performance upgrade to make sense as a standalone product."

