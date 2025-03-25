This Switch gadget could save the handheld from my junk drawer once its sequel arrives, and it's down to a decent price

Deals
By published

A nice upscaler for those of you not buying a Switch 2.

mClassic upscaler sitting on Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart on screen and Skyward Sword Joycon attached on woodgrain desk.
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

My OG 2017 Nintendo Switch is still part of my setup for now, but its visuals are starting to look a little scrappy. However, they're not quite as rough as they could be since I use a gadget that both upscales the handheld in docked mode to 1440p and provides extra anti-aliasing. The result? Well, it makes for not quite as ugly gaming sessions on larger screens, and the latest version of the accessory is currently available for under $90.

Before I dive into why you'll want to pick up the mClassic for your Switch, here's the skinny on Amazon's current Big Spring Deal. The new "Switch Edition" dongle is down to $84.99 from $99.99, and while the original has dropped slightly lower in the past, this is the lowest the latest version has managed to reach so far.

Marseille mClassic Switch Edition | $99.99 $84.99 at AmazonSave $15 -

Marseille mClassic Switch Edition | $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon
Save $15 - The Switch Edition of the mClassic is now under $85 alongside the OG and Retro Edition thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale, and the blue and red versions have yet to get any cheaper. The original has dipped slightly lower in the past, but these upscalers tend to sit at full price until big discount events.

Buy it if:

✅ You notice jaggy edges in Switch games
✅ You want to improve docked mode visuals
✅ You play Switch on a big TV

Don't buy it if:

❌ You only play games in handheld mode
❌ You're going to buy a Switch 2 on day one

Also available:
mClassic Retro Edition: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon
mClassic original: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

UK: £89.99 at Amazon

View Deal

There are actually three different flavors of mClassic at Amazon right now; one specifically for Switch, another that caters to upscaling retro consoles, and the OG jack of all trades dongle. All versions are down to the same price, so it's just a case of picking the one that fits your specific setup needs better.

Does the mClassic actually work?

mClassic upscalers resting on Switch with Mario Kart gameplay on screen and Skyward Sword Joycon attached on woodgrain desk.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I don't blame you for being suspicious of the mClassic. I've personally spent years trying to steer people away from overpriced HDMI cables and dongles that are the hardware equivalent of snake oil. That said, this gadget by Marseille does actually use a built in algorithm and upscaling to help improve your Switch visuals, and the results are pleasing if you can't stand jagged edges and aliasing.

Naturally, the Nintendo Switch accessory is only going to help you in docked mode since it acts as a middle man between your HDMI cable and screen on choice. But, I'd argue the device is going to benefit those of you playing on the largest gaming TVs or a 1440p gaming monitor since that's when you're going to notice visual quirks more.

To help illustrate the benefits, I've fetched two screenshots from my Switch running in 720p mode. Making sure your out is set right is vital, as the mClassic is designed to provide enhancements to that resolution specifically rather than 1080p. That's largely because it'll upscale that to 1440p on supported screens, and in both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart, the results look better than if the console is set natively to full HD.

Image 1 of 2
Mario Kart 8 gameplay with Mario at start line with mClassic upscaling switched off.
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The differences are admittedly subtle and anything but an uplift to current generation visuals. Still, the mClassic cleans up a lot of detail and balances out colors nicely to make everything that little bit clearer. In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, background foliage and the Toad spectators have more definition with the gizmo switched on compared to off, and the bunting at the start line is noticeably less jaggy. These are small details you might notice more if you've got a big living room TV, as being able to sniff out rough edges serves as a reminder that the handheld is now eight years old.

Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom do a fantastic job of kicking aliasing and jagged edges to the curb, but the mClassic does help enhance things further. Link's dreamy eyes are more defined and have a smoother outline as a result of the mClassic, but far off background details also pop that bit more thanks to the effects of the algorithm. Again, small improvements, but ones that will matter if you jump from using a PS5 or a high end gaming PC to running around Hyrule on a large screen.

Image 1 of 2
Closeup of Link in Breath of the Wild with mClassic upscaling switched off.
(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Okay, now for what the mClassic won't do for your Nintendo Switch. It's not going to help you boost fps in games as the dongle enhances things via post processing techniques. It's also not going to stop any of those pesky animation glitches that tend to pop up in the likes of Pokemon: Arceus Legends since those are hardware based limitations. Marseille's dongle will simply smooth out visuals and optimize levels once it receives them from the docked handheld, so it can only work with what it's given.

Ultimately, the mClassic isn't going to save Ninty's 2017 handheld from retirement, and I'm fully expecting the Switch 2 to boast AI scaling that will give backwards compatible games a true boost. I'd say this gadget is really for those of you who'd like to still put the handheld to good use in a bedroom or office and help visuals look their best, and it'll also benefit players who aren't jumping on the next-gen bandwagon at launch.

I personally feel like my OG Switch deserves a helping hand in 2025 after all those years running ambitious games that push the hardware to their limits. And, since it'll otherwise end up living in my junk drawer once the Switch 2 arrives, it feels only right to let it work a little longer as part of a 1440p setup in the office.

Looking for more Ninty goodness? Swing by the best Nintendo Switch bundles. If you've got Valve's handheld, you'll also want to check out the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for even more add-ons.

TOPICS
Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
mClassic HDMI upscaler sitting against Nintendo Switch running Super Mario Wonder on woodgrain desk
I might grab this $99 gadget instead of a Nintendo Switch 2 next year
Official image of the box art for the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros Wonder bundle, with the OLED Switch sitting in front of it with a blue GamesRadar background.
Updating my handheld is one of the best decisions I ever made, and now Best Buy has finally released this OLED Switch bundle so you can too
Image of the official Hyrule Edition Switch Lite and its box on a green GamesRadar background.
If I didn't already own the Tears of the Kingdom model, I'd be jumping at the chance to grab this Hyrule Edition Switch Lite while it's less than $200
Nintendo 64 connected to monitor via OSSC and Sony transcoder with Zelda: Ocarina of Time gameplay on screen.
The Analogue 3D just got delayed again, but here's what I use to play N64 games and upscale to HD
Photo of the F4f Luigi statue looking at a copy of Luigi&#039;s Mansion 3 on the Nintendo Switch, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
The Switch 2 might be coming, but these game deals can help you save on the best of the current catalog
Samsung TV with Nintendo Switch 2 teaser trailer on screen featuring Mario Kart gameplay
Should you upgrade your TV for the Switch 2?
Latest in Nintendo Switch
mClassic upscaler sitting on Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart on screen and Skyward Sword Joycon attached on woodgrain desk.
This Switch gadget could save the handheld from my junk drawer once its sequel arrives, and it's down to a decent price
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed close up on volume dial
The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal
A screenshot of a pink-haired protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, surrounded by other BLADE soldiers and a Skell.
I spent 10 years waiting for the answers to Xenoblade Chronicles X's haunting cliffhanger ending, and it was worth the wait
Animal Well screenshot, captured on PC
After his excellent debut Metroidvania took 7 years, Animal Well's solo dev says his next game shouldn't "take nearly as long"
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A will allegedly introduce 27 new Mega Evolutions, leakers claim, and we can only hope Flygon gets its chance this time
Minecraft Vibrant Visuals
16 years after Minecraft first released it's getting a modern visual upgrade with a retro lighting trick that Mojang hasn't seen "in any other game"
Latest in Deals
mClassic upscaler sitting on Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart on screen and Skyward Sword Joycon attached on woodgrain desk.
This Switch gadget could save the handheld from my junk drawer once its sequel arrives, and it's down to a decent price
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed close up on volume dial
The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal
Pokemon Destined Rivals booster box and Elite Trainer box against a blue and purple background
Where to buy Pokemon Destined Rivals before resellers snap up the latest TCG set
CRKD Nitro Deck, Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE, Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed, and Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming accessories on an orange background with badge reading &#039;best deal&#039;
I've scrolled Amazon's entire Big Spring Sale, these are the seven deals gamers need to know about today
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.
Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
Image of the Pokemon Go Plus + mobile accessory on a light green GamesRadar background.
Woot just dropped the price of the Pokemon Go Plus + and I've suddenly got the urge to make it my personality again
More about nintendo switch
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed close up on volume dial

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal
A screenshot of a pink-haired protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, surrounded by other BLADE soldiers and a Skell.

I spent 10 years waiting for the answers to Xenoblade Chronicles X's haunting cliffhanger ending, and it was worth the wait
Al Pacino in supernatural horror The Ritual (2025)

The Godfather and Godzilla x Kong stars' new exorcism horror The Ritual gets a creepy first trailer
See more latest
Most Popular
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed close up on volume dial
The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal
CRKD Nitro Deck, Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE, Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed, and Glorious Series 2 Pro gaming accessories on an orange background with badge reading &#039;best deal&#039;
I've scrolled Amazon's entire Big Spring Sale, these are the seven deals gamers need to know about today
Pokemon Destined Rivals booster box and Elite Trainer box against a blue and purple background
Where to buy Pokemon Destined Rivals before resellers snap up the latest TCG set
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor on woodgrain desk with Overwatch 2 character screen displayed and Pharah selected.
Amazon's Spring Sale has knocked Samsung's new QD-OLED monitor to its lowest price, and the timing is perfect
Image of the Pokemon Go Plus + mobile accessory on a light green GamesRadar background.
Woot just dropped the price of the Pokemon Go Plus + and I've suddenly got the urge to make it my personality again
PS5 bundles with Logitech keyboard and SteelSeries headset on a blue background with best deal badge
Walmart's Spring Sale starts now, and these 8 gaming deals are already beating Amazon
Sony Inzone M10S gaming monitor sitting on woodgrain desk next to plant and Pharah figure with Overwatch 2 gameplay in screen.
I wouldn't look past the Sony Inzone M10S for competitive shooters, and I want the monitor even more now that it's firmly under $900
Image of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and its base station with a dark blue GamesRadar background.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is now nearly $100 off at Amazon, and I wish I'd waited for this colossal spring saving
Pokemon Journey Together Elite Trainer Box with a card standing beside it
Where to buy Pokemon TCG Journey Together, the very hard-to-find new set
Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor next to Aurora R16 PC on desk with RGB keyboard and mouse featuring Witch Spring R artwork on screen.
My friend is looking for a 165Hz gaming monitor, and I just found a perfect QHD Alienware screen for under $200