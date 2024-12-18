The Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 bundle just dropped its price again in time for the holidays

The Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch OLED bundle has been doing the rounds for weeks now, launching well ahead of last month's Black Friday offers and holding firm on the shelves since then. November's big sale actually gave us a brand new record-low price on the handheld, though, dropping the full bundle down to $299.99 before quickly jumping back up the scale. I've had a suspicion those kinds of Nintendo Switch deals might return before the holidays, and my hunt has finally paid off this week.

Woot has just listed a Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for $329.99 (was $349.99). That's $20 off the already-discounted $349.99 rate (when you consider the $59.99 game and $19.99 subscription). While we're still $30 away from those November lows, this is still a fantastic offer that wouldn't be seen any other time of the year. Just a few months ago I would have been raving about a $20 saving on the console by itself - now you're getting freebies included.

Woot is an Amazon-owned company, which means Prime members can enjoy free standard shipping. There's a catch here, though. Right now, estimated delivery runs between December 30 and January 2 - so you might need an IOU under the tree if you're after one of the best gifts for gamers out there.

Save $20 - This $20 discount on the bundle is actually a $99.98 saving when you factor in the free game and subscription. The Switch OLED is usually $349.99 by itself, but you're also getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (worth $59.99) and a 12 month online subscription (worth $19.99) included in this rate. That's the best offer I've seen since Black Friday, when these package deals made their way down to $299.99.

✅ You want to play the current generation catalog

✅ You prioritize a high quality display Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play mostly in docked mode

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED?

We're at a tricky spot in this handheld's lifespan - which is likely why we're seeing these extra savings in the first place. The Nintendo Switch 2 is on the horizon, currently heavily rumored to be landing before April 2025. That puts today's generation on a timer. If you already have a standard edition console and you're considering an upgrade, I'd recommend holding off. The Nintendo Switch OLED display is fantastic, but it's not worth $329.99 by itself and that cash is better put towards the next generation with all its performance upgrades under the hood. After all, this is pretty much the same tablet as the standard model, just with a new window.

If you're new to the system entirely, things get a little more complicated. Yes, there will be a new device coming in a few months time - but in all likelihood it will cost more than the Switch OLED and will still be used to play current-generation titles until its own library is more substantial. Analysts currently predict that the Switch 2 will cost between $400 and $500 - if you just want to catch up on Ninty's library it's well worth diving in while offers are available.

As for whether you opt for a Switch OLED or a standard edition model? I have one question for you: do you want to play in handheld mode or docked mode?

If the former, then you'll be fully getting your money's worth out of that crisp OLED panel. I'm in this camp and haven't looked back since upgrading to the larger display when the new system first released. It's that extra spark of vibrancy that helps games shine, and it works wonders for making everything feel just that little bit more immersive. You'll also get a slightly better battery life thanks to that more efficient screen - and some extra storage under the hood (though you'll still need a Nintendo Switch SD card).

If you only plan on playing in docked mode, the cheaper standard edition console is for you. You're not missing anything in terms of performance (they run exactly the same when connected to a TV) but you're not paying for a handheld display technology you won't use.

We're rounding up all the biggest Nintendo Switch deals on the market, as well as the best Nintendo Switch gifts available this year. If you're decking out your new console, though, check out all the best Nintendo Switch accessories we've tested.