Nintendo Switch 2 price will match the "affordability that our customers expect," company president promises – and I'm personally expecting $400 or so

The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming out in a slightly tougher climate than its predecessor for a lot of folk, so it's good to hear Nintendo is focusing on the "affordability" that it's often known for with its hardware.

Nintendo has finally and properly shown off its next console, with only a few more bits of information attached. We know it's still a hybrid handheld system, playable on-the-go or on the big screen. We know it'll play existing Nintendo Switch games. We know joy-cons latch on magnetically (and they might even have mouse-like functionality.) And we know a Mario Kart sequel is speeding onto the console.

But we don't know much else, including the console's price or launch lineup that'll probably be revealed in the upcoming Nintendo Direct scheduled for April 2.

During a Q&A call after Nintendo's latest financial results, company president Shuntaro Furukawa thankfully offered some insight. When asked about the publisher's stance on hardware pricing, Furukawa replied that the company is still focused on "the affordability that our customers expect from Nintendo products," but also needs to consider the increased inflation in Japan as well as other economic factors abroad, notably including potential impact from US tariffs. (Thanks, VGC.)

It wouldn't be too surprising to see the console launch at a price point comfortably under Sony and Microsoft's new-gen offerings. The Nintendo Switch retailed for $300 at launch - $100 less than what the PS4 cost on release day. And the Nintendo 3DS was reduced to $170 less than six months after its release, seemingly to undercut the PS Vita. A $400 price point wouldn't be too outlandish a guess, serving as a sweet middle ground between the PS5 and Xbox Series X's $500 RRP and the OG Switch's launch price.

What we know of the Nintendo Switch 2 specs would also back up this estimate. Rumors and leaks suggest the console sits somewhere between the PS4 and PS5 in terms of raw power, and much closer to the PS4. Furthermore, according to a patent discovered by Laura Kate Dale, the console's also using an LCD screen rather than a shiny OLED to keep costs reasonable. And, at least in my view, any machine that costs more than $400 can't really be argued as an "affordable" buy. We'll need to wait until April to find out how everything shakes out this time around, however.

For more information about the future, check out all of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games that we know about.