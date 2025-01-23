Nintendo stock dropped after the Switch 2 reveal's lack of detail, but it's now back up to its highest-ever price after analysts revised their forecasts

Nintendo stock has bounced back after the dip it hit following the Switch 2 announcement, and now it's at its highest level ever.

To everyone who doubted my (not financial) advice to buy the dip, bet you wish you did now. Nintendo's stick took an unexpected tumble following the Switch 2 reveal last week, and one analyst believes this was due to a lack of information on things like price, launch date, and software plans. "Without these details you can't establish earnings forecasts," Tomoichiro Kubota, a senior market analyst at Matsui Securities says.

However, as reported by Automaton , the company's stock hit a record high of 9,775 yen, 371 yen higher than its previous best. It could climb even higher, as Toyo Securities increased its recommendation of Nintendo stock from 'buy' to 'strong buy' and forecasts it could hit 12,300 yen – more than a 20% increase.

Even though we don't know much about the Switch 2, Nintendo has a strong track record with its consoles. "I don't believe launch pricing will really matter," Circana games lead Mat Piscatella tells us. "Early adopters of new Nintendo hardware aren't very price-sensitive, so as long as the launch price isn't some egregious amount it'll sell." Analysis like this is likely very attractive to investors.

It will also undoubtedly have some strong launch titles. We saw footage of the next Mario Kart game, and we know that the original Switch sold over a billion games, so it's likely this will sell incredibly well, too.

Toyo Securities actually revised its Switch 2 sales forecast from 14 million to 16 million units shipped, assuming the console will launch in early July. Game publisher and accessory maker Nacon states the console will launch by September this year, and writes it "already has compatible games and a full range of accessories" for it.

