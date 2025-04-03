Nier Automata director Yoko Taro says what we're all thinking: let us buy Wind Waker individually on Switch 2, please Nintendo

Nier Automata's esoteric director Yoko Taro lends his voice to the chorus of fans asking for a Wind Waker port that's not attached to a Nintendo Online subscription.

Switch owners have been spamming Direct livestreams, including the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, asking for ports of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and (to a slightly lesser degree) Twilight Princess HD for the entire generation, and with the Switch 2, the company kinda shrugged its shoulders.

Wind Waker is coming to the shiny new console come June 5, but it's only available as part of a selection of classic GameCube games via a Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack subscription. You're not able to buy the classic adventure separately and you're not able to play it further if you deactivate your subscription. But those problems are perhaps secondary to the fact that the original GameCube release doesn't feature all the bells and improvements from the Wii U HD remaster, which some people would've preferred instead.

Clearly a man with good taste, Nier mastermind Yoko Taro is just as peeved about not being able to own the game, too. On social media, the famed director joined the rest of the internet and said he wished Wind Waker would be available to flat out buy, rather than kind-of rent.

That's not the only Nintendo Switch 2 take he had, either. Elsewhere, Taro joked that he wouldn't be able to get his hands on the new console for about a year anyway - either because it'll probably be sold out everywhere or because, you know, the games are kinda pricey - so he's just gonna plug up his ears and pretend he didn't hear a thing. Hear, hear.

