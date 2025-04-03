Nier Automata director Yoko Taro says what we're all thinking: let us buy Wind Waker individually on Switch 2, please Nintendo

News
By published

Wind Waker is coming to the Switch 2, but not as you'd expect

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nier Automata's esoteric director Yoko Taro lends his voice to the chorus of fans asking for a Wind Waker port that's not attached to a Nintendo Online subscription.

Switch owners have been spamming Direct livestreams, including the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, asking for ports of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD and (to a slightly lesser degree) Twilight Princess HD for the entire generation, and with the Switch 2, the company kinda shrugged its shoulders.

Wind Waker is coming to the shiny new console come June 5, but it's only available as part of a selection of classic GameCube games via a Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack subscription. You're not able to buy the classic adventure separately and you're not able to play it further if you deactivate your subscription. But those problems are perhaps secondary to the fact that the original GameCube release doesn't feature all the bells and improvements from the Wii U HD remaster, which some people would've preferred instead.

Clearly a man with good taste, Nier mastermind Yoko Taro is just as peeved about not being able to own the game, too. On social media, the famed director joined the rest of the internet and said he wished Wind Waker would be available to flat out buy, rather than kind-of rent.

That's not the only Nintendo Switch 2 take he had, either. Elsewhere, Taro joked that he wouldn't be able to get his hands on the new console for about a year anyway - either because it'll probably be sold out everywhere or because, you know, the games are kinda pricey - so he's just gonna plug up his ears and pretend he didn't hear a thing. Hear, hear.

In the meantime, check out all the upcoming Switch 2 games on the horizon.

See more Games News
CATEGORIES
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo says Switch 2's Discord-like GameChat is a "defining feature" of the new console that was partially shaped by Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a cult puzzle game
The Wii Shop Channel logo

Switch 2's producer made requests "in great detail and great amounts" to make sure the eShop is as good as the Wii Shop Channel
Black Butler

Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
See more latest
Most Popular
Black Butler
Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo says Switch 2's Discord-like GameChat is a "defining feature" of the new console that was partially shaped by Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a cult puzzle game
The Wii Shop Channel logo
Switch 2's producer made requests "in great detail and great amounts" to make sure the eShop is as good as the Wii Shop Channel
Hand holding blue Switch 2 JoyCon in mouse mode.
Nintendo producer thought up the Switch 2's mouse controls while playing PC games, says you can "control the mouse on your pants" as usually the table is "quite far away" from the sofa
The new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons on a white background. They&#039;re black with some pops of colour around the sticks, and there&#039;s a new button under the home button
Nintendo responds to questions of Switch 2 stick drift with assurances the new Joy-Con 2 controllers "have been really designed from the ground up from scratch"
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo won't compare the Switch 2's battery life to the OG Switch, but admits it's got a way bigger battery to make up for its beefier CPU
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo's ditching OLED support for Switch 2 screens in favor of a return to LCD, and I'm not sure I'm 100% convinced by its explanation
Nintendo Switch 2 next to TV with controller grip and JoyCons hovering
Switch 2 price is a "strategic balancing act," and there's a reason why Japan is getting a separate model that's $110 cheaper than the US' $450 console, analysts suggest
The Black Phone
Horror sequel Black Phone 2 gets a Nightmare on Elm Street twist in chilling first look
CMON logo
Board game fans voice concerns as Zombicide publisher CMON fails to publish annual returns on time due to understaffing