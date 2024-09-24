How to watch the Mobile Gaming Show on September 26, 2024

The inaugural Mobile Gaming Show, built in collaboration between GamesRadar+ and our friends at the Future Games Show, is set to air on Thursday, September 26. The showcase is looking at the upcoming mobile games that you should absolutely have on your radar right now, featuring fresh looks at titles from CCP, Coffee Stain Malmo, Digital Extremes, NetEase Games, The Game Kitchen, and more.

Actor Ben Starr – best known for his wonderful performance as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16 – will be on hand to guide you through the Mobile Gaming Show. Starr says: "Great news folks! I am hosting the Mobile Gaming Show on September 26 when I will be bringing you exclusive reveals, developer interviews and all the latest news from the world of mobile. Join me then. I can’t wait!"

The 30 minute broadcast will feature studio visits to some of the best mobile developers and exclusive interviews, new trailers, exciting reveals, and more as we explore the constantly expanding smartphone gaming space. You can watch the Mobile Gaming Show on YouTube , Twitch , X , Facebook , and right here on GamesRadar .

How to tune into the Mobile Gaming Showcase 2024:

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST and 7pm CEST

Streaming on: Streaming on YouTube , Twitch , X , Facebook , GamesRadar

(Image credit: Future)

As we gear up to the Mobile Gaming Show, GamesRadar+ has launched a dedicated Mobile Gaming Week which is designed to showcase some of the mobile games we can't stop playing, the best titles on Apple and Android, and some of the upcoming games you just can't ignore. We'll be launching new articles all week and collecting the in our dedicated Mobile Gaming Week coverage hub.