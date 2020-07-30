Pixar announces new movie Luca – see the first concept art now

Pixar is adding to its large slate of upcoming animated adventures with Luca, a “deeply personal story” directed by Enrico Casarosa and set in the Italian Riviera. Luca is due for release in summer 2021.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Pixar said: “Our all-new film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera.”

Alongside that was the first glimpse of Luca’s concept art: a picturesque snapshot of Italy’s coast, with a boy – presumably Luca – jumping off a cliff edge with another child.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Meet “Luca.” Directed by Enrico Casarosa & produced by Andrea Warren, our all-new film will introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. “Luca” opens in theaters summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/orlIxzqXnBJuly 30, 2020

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” said Enrico Casarosa, director. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Luca will be part of what is set to be the most consistent output ever from the animation studio in terms of pure releases. In November, Soul, starring Jamie Foxx, will launch, with Onward having come to cinemas earlier this year. After that, it’s Luca – a long overdue trip to continental Europe.

For more from Pixar and Disney, here’s a list of all the new Disney movies coming up in the next few years.