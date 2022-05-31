Pinocchio teaser reveals first look at Jiminy Cricket, the Blue Fairy, and more in Disney's new live-action movie

The first teaser trailer for Disney's live-action Pinocchio is here, giving us our first glimpse at the re-imagining of the story's beloved characters.

The short clip opens on a workshop, before showing Tom Hanks' Gepetto gazing out of the window at the night sky. "Star light, star bright, first star I see tonight. I wish I may, I wish I might, I wish, I wish tonight," he murmurs wistfully, before Cynthia Erivo's Blue Fairy appears.

The story of Pinocchio follows a wooden puppet who is brought to life by the Blue Fairy and told that he can become a "real boy" if he manages to prove himself. Disney first brought the tale to the screen in 1940 – Pinocchio was their second animated feature after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The new movie is a hybrid of live-action and visual effects in the vein of the 2017 re-imagining of Beauty and the Beast. The cast also includes Luke Evans as the Coachman, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voicing Pinocchio, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, while Keegan-Michael Key provides the voice for Honest John and Lorraine Bracco voices a new character, Sofia the Seagull.

Robert Zemeckis, the filmmaker behind classics like Back to the Future and Forrest Gump, is in the director's chair, and he also co-wrote the movie with Chris Weitz, whose other screenwriting credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the 2015 live-action Cinderella movie.