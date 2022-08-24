New trailer for Disney’s Pinocchio brings the beloved cartoon back to life with CGI magic

Disney has released a new trailer for Pinocchio, a live-action reimagining of the beloved classic starring Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the live-action CGI hybrid retells the beloved tale of a wooden puppet named Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) created by a wood carver named Gepetto (Hanks), who wants nothing more than to become a real boy. Pinocchio is guided on his journey by Jiminy Cricket (Gordon-Levitt) and encounters the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo), "Honest" John (Keegan-Michael Key), The Coachman (Luke Evans), and a brand new character named Sofia the Seagull (Lorraine Bracco).

The cast also includes Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli, and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

A new version of the original animated classic's "When You Wish Upon a Star," arguably one of the most famous Disney movie songs, can be heard in the trailer performed by Cynthia Erivo. The soundtrack also features new original songs composed by Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future, Forest Gump, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?) and Glen Ballard (The Polar Express).

The film is sure to delight those who grew up with the 1940 animated film as well as usher in a new, younger generation of fans. Plus, Tom Hanks is the perfect choice for the quirky, whimsical wood carver who just wants a son of his own.

Pinocchio is slated for a September 8, 2022 premiere exclusively on Disney Plus. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.