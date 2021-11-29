Pick up the Dark Souls and Horizon Zero Dawn board games for less this Cyber Monday

If you haven't quite found anything worth grabbing in our Cyber Monday board game deals yet, there are some great savings to be had on board game versions of top video game titles.

If you're a fan of Horizon Zero Dawn, Fallout, or Dark Souls - this round up has you covered as we've found deals on Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game, which is usually sold for $99.95, however, can now be picked up for just $73.49. As for Souls series fans, we've found deals on both Dark Souls: The Board Game, which is now down to $90.85, as well as Dark Souls: The Card Game, which can be picked up for $41.62.

You'll find more Cyber Monday deals on some of the best board games that just so happen to be video game-inspired below, as well as a few other Cyber Monday deals worth checking out before the day is over.

Dark Souls: The Board Game | $119.95 Dark Souls: The Board Game | $119.95 $90.85 at Amazon

Save $29.10 - If you're looking for a way to bring Dark Souls into the real world, this is the board game for you. Usually priced at $119.95, Amazon is currently selling the video game-inspired board game for $90.85 - saving you $29.10. The dungeon crawl board game is suitable for one - four players that must work together to tactically learn how to defeat enemies and take down one of the iconic bosses from the game. A must-have for any fan of the Souls series.

Dark Souls: The Card Game | $50.01 Dark Souls: The Card Game | $50.01

$41.62 at Amazon

Save $8.39 - If you're not quite ready to drop $90 on the Dark Souls The Board Game, we suggest trying out the Dark Souls The Card Game, which is currently up for grabs for just $41.62 - giving you an $8.39 saving from the card game's usual $50 price tag. Just like the board game, this cooperative deck evolution card game is based on the Dark Souls video game and can be enjoyed with up to four other players.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game | $99.95 Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game | $99.95 $73.49 at Amazon

Save $26.46 - If you're a fan of Guerrilla's PS4 title Horizon Zero Dawn, then you've got to get your hands on Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game. Made by the same company that made Dark Souls: The Board Game, this semi co-operative tactical action game can also be played with between one and four players and takes inspiration from Horizon Zero Dawn's impressive world.

$69.99 Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game |

$69.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $34.00 - Another must-have for fans of the video game, Fallout: The Board Game is currently being sold as a deal of the day for just $35.99, but only for the next few hours - meaning it'll go back to being the usual $69.99 tomorrow. Just like in the Bethesda title, in the board game players need to work together to survive a post-apocalyptic landscape.

The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms board game | $45.00 The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms board game | $45.00 $38.68 at Amazon

Save $6.32 - Another Bethesda game that's been turned into a board game is The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms board game. One of the smaller discounts in this list, however still worth picking up, this adventure wargame set in the world of Tamriel is currently available for just $38.68, rather than the usual $45, saving you $6.32 overall.

Resident Evil 2: The Board Game | $99.96 Resident Evil 2: The Board Game | $99.96

$76.95 at Amazon

Save $23.01 - Bring Raccoon City into your living room (if you dare) with the Resident Evil 2: The Board Game. This board game based on the hit Capcom horror franchise usually retails for $99.96 however can now be picked up for $23.01 less at $76.95. If you're still not convinced, what if we tell you that the board game comes with zombies, a Licker, and Mr. X board game pieces? Totally worth the $76.95 now.

Alien: Fate of The Nostromo Board Game | $29.99 at Amazon Alien: Fate of The Nostromo Board Game | $29.99 at Amazon

Another great saving this Cyber Monday is the Alien: Fate of The Nostromo board game, which you can grab for just $29.99. In the game, players will take on the role of Nostromo crew members Ripley, Brett, Dallas, Lambert, or Parker as they move through the ship, gather supplies, and craft items to complete objectives.

If you're not in the market for just a new board game, you can see more deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday below.

More of today's best Cyber Monday deals

However, we do also have other round-ups on Dungeons and Dragons Cyber Monday deals 2021, Cyber Monday Pokemon card deals, as well as a tonne of Cyber Monday gaming deals 2021. Better act fast though as you've only got a few hours left of the annual sales event.