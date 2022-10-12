Three new Star Trek trailers show the exciting future of the franchise

Three new Star Trek trailers were shown during New York City Comic-Con over the weekend – and the long-standing franchise is about to get even more exciting.

The cast of Star Trek: Picard, which includes Sir Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn, appeared at NYCC to premiere the first teaser trailer for season 3, the show's third and final season. The series follows the now-retired Starfleet commander Jean-Luc Picard, famously played by Stewart, as he embarks on a new, dangerous adventure. The last season will see him reunite with the former crew of the USS Enterprise.

A first look at Star Trek: Discovery season 5 was unveiled at the convention, along with a brand new captain: actor Callum Keith Rennie (Battlestar Galactica, Californication) will play Starfleet Captain Rayner. Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.LD, The 100) and Elias Toufexis (New Amsterdam, Blade Runner: Black Lotus) have also joined the cast. A release date has not yet been set for the show's fifth season, as production is still underway.

Nickelodeon's animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, the first series in the franchise targeted specifically at younger audiences, debuted a mid-season trailer and announced a new addition to the cast: Ronny Cox, who portrayed former Enterprise captain Edward Jellico in the sixth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation, will appear in a recurring role during the second half of the show's first season.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will premiere February 16 exclusively on Paramount Plus. The second half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season will hit the streamer on October 27.

