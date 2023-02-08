Physical 100 release schedule: When is episode 7 out on Netflix?

Korean reality show Physical: 100 has been shooting up Netflix’s streaming charts since it debuted. The series follows a group of 100 contestants who are at peak physical fitness. Over the course of several challenging tasks, they’re slowly whittled down with the aim of finding an ultimate winner. Taking inspiration from everything from Squid Game to Ninja Warrior, the contestants are split into teams as well as enduring individual battles.

The series has been debuting weekly on Netflix, but with a different number of episodes arriving on different weeks, it can be a bit confusing working out when it will arrive on the streaming platform. As Physical: 100 nears the end of the competition and the show’s finale, we’ve broken down the series release schedule. So read on for all you need to know about Physical: 100’s episodes, release times, and how you can stream them.

When is the Physical: 100 episode 7 released on Netflix?

The next episodes of Physical: 100 will be released on Netflix on February 14. The streamer will be dropping two episodes on Valentine’s Day for viewers to enjoy, ahead of the show’s finale the following week.

What time are episodes of Physical: 100 released?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix releases new episodes of its shows at midnight PT on the day of release. They’re released simultaneously across different time zones, meaning that you’ll be able to see it at 3am ET or 8am GMT if you’re in the UK.

How many episodes of Physical: 100 are there?

In total, there are nine episodes of the competition series. Here are the titles and release dates for each of them:

Episode 1: 'The Pecking Order' – Out now!

Episode 2: 'Lose It and You Lose' – Out now!

Episode 3: 'One You Wish to Avoid' – Out now!

Episode 4: 'The Underdogs' – Out now!

Episode 5: 'The Uninvited Guests' – Out now!

Episode 6: 'The Weight of Survival' – Out now!

Episode 7: 'TBA' – February 14

Episode 8: 'TBA' – February 14

Episode 9: 'TBA' – February 21

