Phil Spencer addresses massive Xbox leak: "We will share the real plans when we are ready"

Phil Spencer has commented on the massive Microsoft FTC leak that seemed to reveal top-level plans for the future of its console and games lineup.

A quick rundown in case you missed it: early Tuesday morning, Xbox FTC court documents leaked revealing key information about Microsoft's gaming segment, including console plans, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and executive level reactions to defining industry events.

In a tweet published Tuesday afternoon, Spencer seemed to suggest that at least some of the information revealed is now outdated and no longer accurate. Here's the full quote from the Xbox boss:

"We've seen the conversation around old emails and documents. It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready."

There were a lot of potential plans included in the recent leaks, like an all-digital Xbox Series X refresh, Microsoft's 2028 next-gen console plans, and remasters for Oblivion and Fallout 3. And, yes, Spencer did talk speak in internal emails about buying Nintendo and Valve. All of those things could still be objectives that Xbox is pursuing, but to Spencer's point in today's tweet, plans in the corporate world change with a great deal of frequency.

In an internal memo to published by The Verge, Spencer said to Xbox employees, "I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved. I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners’ information very seriously. This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation. We will learn from what happened and be better going forward. We all put incredible amounts of passion and energy into our work, and this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community."

One thing's for sure from these leaks - Xbox seriously underestimated Baldur's Gate 3.