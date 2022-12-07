Stranger Things and Doctor Strange 2 are 2022’s best show and movie – according to the People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards has revealed the winners of its public vote for 2022’s best movie and best show.

By now, you’re probably putting together your own end-of-year lists for 2022’s best movies and TV shows. But they probably won’t be as unpredictable as the PCAs, which crowned Stranger Things as the best show of the year and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as movie of the year.

Stranger Things beat out Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Grey’s Anatomy, House of the Dragon, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Saturday Night Live, and This is Us to take home the award.

The Doctor Strange sequel, meanwhile, bested Bullet Train, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Nope, The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Top Gun: Maverick to win best movie – which was won in 2021 by Black Widow.

Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp ensured an even stronger night for the Netflix series by winning The Male TV Star of 2022, while the record-breaking Dahmer won The Bingeworthy Show of 2022 award. Netflix has already confirmed the show will return as a true crime anthology series.

Over on the movie side, Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project (Best Comedy Movie), Top Gun: Maverick (Best Action Movie), and Don’t Worry Darling (Best Drama Movie) all won big at the event, which is voted for in three stages by the general public.

Will the MCU go three-in-a-row at next year’s People’s Choice Awards? Here are the upcoming Marvel movies you need to know about, plus all of 2023’s big movie release dates.