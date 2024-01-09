Pedro Pascal tried to play a joke on Matt Damon at the Golden Globes, but it amusingly backfired

Pedro Pascal tried to play a prank on Matt Damon at the Golden Globes – but it didn't go to plan.

Per Variety, Pascal attempted a "prank call" on Damon during a commercial break; the latter on the other side of the room, seated at the Air table. But, Pascal ended up speaking to voicemail instead of Damon, which prompted the Last of Us star to "laugh hard."

Pascal will soon begin work on The Last of Us season 2; he's returning as Joel opposite Bella Ramsey's Ellie. Pascal also has a role in Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator 2, which is currently filming. Paul Mescal leads an all-star cast which also includes Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, Derek Jacobi, May Calamawy, and more.

Elsewhere at the Golden Globes, Mark Hamill and Natalie Portman met for a sweet Star Wars family photo, while Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez also shared an adorable moment together on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, at the Emmys, The Last of Us star Nick Offerman also revealed that ideas have been pitched for a Bill and Frank spin-off. "It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole miniseries of a prequel of their lives before they met each other," Offerman commented. "It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we'll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with." The actor picked up the trophy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Bill in the post-apocalyptic series.

