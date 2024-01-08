Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez meeting at the Golden Globes is the most adorable thing you'll see all day

The Golden Globes was packed with talking points, from those awkward Barbie jokes to Kieran Culkin's mid-speech shoutout to Pedro Pascal.

One moment that might have flown under your radar, though, is an adorable moment between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet.

The wholesome exchange, captured by ET, began with Larson fanning herself and exclaiming, "I'm gonna cry. I can't deal with J. Lo!" Larson got even more flustered as Lopez approached, then she told the other actor: "You mean so much to me."

The duo shared a hug, with Lopez telling Larson she's a huge fan, then Larson told Lopez: "I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor, and you've always meant so much to me." Larson also praised Lopez's work ethic, and Larson even called down to her mom. You can see the full moment below.

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mbJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Lopez starred in the '97 movie Selena, all about the music star Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, who was tragically murdered when she was just 23 years old. Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance back in '98.

At this year's ceremony, Larson was nominated for her starring role in Apple TV Plus drama Lessons in Chemistry.

The likes of Oppenheimer, Succession, and The Bear won big at this year's Golden Globes, while Barbie also took home two trophies. Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Paul Giamatti, Jeremy Allen White, and Cillian Murphy are all among the actors who took home awards.

