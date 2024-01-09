The Last of Us star says ideas have been pitched for a Bill and Frank spin-off

Nick Offerman has revealed that he and Murray Bartlett have pitched ideas for a spin-off involving their The Last of Us characters, Bill and Frank, when asked whether the pair could return in season 2.

"It certainly has been pitched. I think we pitched a whole miniseries of a prequel of their lives before they met each other," Offerman told Deadline at the Golden Globes, where he won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. "It could be a musical. We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with," he joked.

Offerman played Bill in the series, a misanthrope living in isolation during the apocalypse, until his path crossed with Frank, played by Bartlett (who was also up for the Outstanding Guest Actor gong at this year's Globes). Their love story was told in The Last of Us episode 3, which was a big hit with fans and critics alike. The pair only had minor roles in The Last of Us video game, but the TV show fleshed out their characters and used the episode to document their meeting and blossoming romance through to their eventual deaths.

As for what this pitched prequel could entail remains to be seen, as episode 3 did pretty much tell Bill and Frank's entire story as a couple. Of course, we don't know too much about their lives before they met each other, and each of the episode's vignettes could be fleshed out in more detail – or, maybe, it'd be a musical.

