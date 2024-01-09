Mark Hamill has finally met his Star Wars mom, and the picture is adorable.

Natalie Portman played Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequels; Padmé is of course the mother of Hamill's Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa.

"Now I have finally met my 'mother', thanks to the Golden Globes," Hamill wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of him and Portman standing together. It's a pretty sweet family photo, we have to say. Check it out below.

Now I have finally met my "mother", thanks to the @goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/lkRZQgmLmpJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Hamill has previously had a photo taken with Hayden Christensen, who played Luke's father Anakin Skywalker in the prequels (and has since reprised his role in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka), at 2017's Star Wars Celebration. Fisher also met and nabbed a photo with her space mom.

Back in 2018, Hamill revealed that he'd never met Portman, so we're glad they finally got to come face to face. There was another Star Wars alum in attendance at the Golden Globes – Harrison Ford – though no pictures of him with his galactic co-stars have surfaced just yet.

Portman has yet to reprise her role as Padmé in the Star Wars saga, though she revealed last year that she's open to returning.

2024 will bring The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew to Disney Plus, though neither Star Wars show has a firm release date just yet. The Acolyte is set in the High Republic era and will be the saga's first "Sith-led" project, while Skeleton Crew is set to have an Amblin-esque tone and stars Jude Law.

While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything the galaxy far, far away has in store.