Peaky Blinders creator is working on a new Netflix drama about your favorite pint – Guinness

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is helming a new huge historical saga for Netflix. Called the House of Guinness, the series will follow the rise of one of Ireland’s most prolific families.

It will be set between 19th-century Dublin and New York as it examines the impact that Benjamin Guinness’ death had on the family business. He’s the man behind the success of the Guinness brewery, which was founded back in 1759. Per Netflix, the show will tackle "the far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness".

Knight is no stranger to tackling historical family epics. Running from 2013 until 2022, Peaky Blinders starred Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the leader of a notorious Birmingham gang. Loosely based on a true story, it tackles his rise as a gang leader and a politician, alongside his many, many enemies.

"The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from," Knight said of the news. "I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see."

Knight has a busy few months ahead too, as he’s thought to be penning the script for the new Star Wars movie focussed on Rey. Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, he was brought in as a replacement for Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson. The film will begin with Daisy Ridley’s Rey as she tries to bring back the Jedi Order. Not only this, Knight is also writing the script for a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo.

For what else to stream, here are our selections the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.