James Gunn has a surprise update on Peacemaker season 2: the script is "over halfway" written

Peacemaker is all set to continue as part of the new DCU and creator James Gunn has a promising – and surprise – update on the second season.

In response to a fan asking about how Peacemaker season 2 was going, Gunn replied on Threads that it’s "over halfway written".

Gunn later added in the chain that the only two projects he is currently working on is Peacemaker season 2 and Superman: Legacy, which stars David Corenswet as a new Man of Steel for a new DC universe.

Peacemaker, which stars John Cena as the gun-toting vigilante who first appeared in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, proved a hit upon its release on Max in 2022 – especially for its treatment of Cena’s lead and relationship with his abusive father Auggie (Robert Patrick).

Confusingly, it’s all set to form part of Gunn’s fresh vision for a DC universe. The new co-CEO of DC Studios (along with Peter Safran) has previously said it will be in the new DCU and will address the change in continuity from the DCEU.

DCU Chapter One, announced in January 2023, is the first slate of DC projects in a rebooted cinematic universe. That will include Waller, a spin-off starring Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, the aforementioned Superman: Legacy, a Supergirl movie, a new Batman movie, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. The TV side of the DCU will include Lanterns, Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost, a Booster Gold series, and animated show Creature Commandos.

