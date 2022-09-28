Paul Bettany joins Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in new Robert Zemeckis movie

Paul Bettany is set to star alongside Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in upcoming Miramax drama Here.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Roth, Here is based on the interactive graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the film is "centered around a single geographic location in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home – where a story of love, loss, struggle, hope, and legacy play out between couples and families over generations." Here first premiered as a six-page comic strip in 1989, depicting the unadorned corner of a room in a house. The panels go on to show the space at different points in time, and how living beings come it interact with it.

This is the first film for Hanks and Wright in over 30 years, since the pair starred in Zemeckis's Forrest Gump. Character names and plot details have not yet been disclosed, though it's supposed to echo the "innovative" nature of the original comic and graphic novel.

Bettany most recently reprised his role as synthezoid superhero Vision in WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen, for which he received an Emmy nomination for Best Actor. He's set to star alongside Cary Elwes in Harvest Moon, directed by Mark Waters from a screenplay Bettany co-wrote with Dana Brown.

