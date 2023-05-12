Paris Has Fallen is coming to the small screen as the franchise shifts from film to TV. The show will follow a trilogy of movies starring Gerard Butler: Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, and Angel Has Fallen.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), La Haine director Mathieu Kassovitz will star as a French Minister's protection officer who works with an MI6 operative to keep the Minister – who is a terror target – safe. They come across a larger plot that might involve a colleague leaking information to the show's villain, considering the bad guy is always ahead of them in his efforts to attack Paris.

Misfits' Howard Overman is penning the series, while Oded Ruskin is directing. Further casting has not been completed just yet with deals still being finalized, though Deadline notes that, while Butler isn't attached to star, he could cameo in the show. He will be producing, however, via his G-Base production company.

Filming is set to begin at the end of May in both London and Paris and the show will consist of eight episodes. Paris Has Fallen does not yet have a US or UK home, with StudioCanal said to be preparing to shop the show to buyers in those territories over the next few months.

A fourth film in the franchise, titled Night Has Fallen, is currently in the works. Butler has revealed before that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. had high praise for the first film in the series. "Robert Downey Jr. wrote me the nicest email after Olympus Has Fallen. This is the same vibe," Butler said. "He's like, 'We need more of these movies.' These are the movies when I was in New York as a kid, and people would shout at the screen and throw things and be like, 'No!,' and applaud and cheer."

Paris Has Fallen doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.