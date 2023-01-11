Robert Downey Jr. asked Gerard Butler to make more Olympus Has Fallen movies

Gerard Butler has revealed the Olympus Has Fallen movies have a very famous fan. While promoting his new movie Plane, the actor shared that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. dropped him an email telling him how much he loved the film when it was first released.

"Robert Downey Jr. wrote me the nicest email after Olympus Has Fallen. This is the same vibe," Butler told Uproxx (opens in new tab). "He’s like, 'We need more of these movies.' These are the movies when I was in New York as a kid, and people would shout at the screen and throw things and be like, 'No!,' and applaud and cheer."

Downey Jr. got his wish as the movie went on to spawn two sequels: London Has Fallen (2016) and Angel Has Fallen (2019). A fourth movie is also reportedly on its way, which Butler said is in development stages (H/T ComicBook.com (opens in new tab)).

According to the actor, Plane is cut from the same cloth as those action hits, echoing movies of his childhood. "I think that’s what this movie is," Butler continued. "It’s a throwback to that, where literally you’re in the energy of the group, and everybody’s either terrified or cheering you on."

Plane stars Butler as pilot Brodie Torrance who is forced to make a risky landing on a war-torn island after a lightning strike. When his crew and passengers find themselves in a hostile situation, Torrance must team up with Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter) to help keep everyone alive. The only issue: Gaspare is actually an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI on the flight.

The movie lands in theaters on January 13 in the US and January 27 in the UK. For the latest on that and all of the other upcoming movies on the way, check out our guide to 2023 movie release dates.