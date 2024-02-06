Paramount Plus joins Netflix and Disney Plus as the latest streamer to remove multiple original shows

Paramount Plus is following in the footsteps of Netflix and Disney Plus by removing multiple original series from its platform.

A number of shows made for the streamer have now gone, including The Burning Girls, starring Samantha Morton, One Night, starring Jodie Whittaker, legal drama The Killing Kind, The Serial Killer's Wife, and period thriller The Doll Factory. Comedy-drama The Flatshare has also been canceled after one season. Barring The Flatshare, these shows were all released in the last few months – The Killing Kind and One Night have been on the platform the longest, premiering in September 2023, and The Serial Killer's Wife hasn't even been streaming for two months after being released in December 2023.

These series are all UK or Australian productions, but have been removed from Paramount Plus in all territories. The company's international focus has shifted to "Hollywood franchises, films and series, which have mass global appeal," Paramount bosses told staff in an internal memo last week, according to Deadline .

Removing shows from a streamer is a money-saving tactic to lower programming costs, and other services have employed similar tactics in recent months. Netflix cut several originals back in December 2023 , while Disney Plus removed mutliple original series including Willow, Y: The Last Man, and Pistol earlier in the year. Max (then HBO Max) also culled several titles in 2022 when parent company Warner Bros. merged with Discovery.

Combined with subscription costs continuing to rise and the introduction of adverts on Disney Plus and Prime Video , the state of streaming services is in flux – and it's not looking great for audiences.

