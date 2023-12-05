Netflix is removing a bunch of content before the end of 2023, including several original series

Netflix has confirmed the removal of several movies and shows from its platform before we ring in 2024. Among the list are classic movies and thrilling TV shows, as well as several original projects.

Per What’s On Netflix, comedy movie Tammy, kids' hit Sing 2, comedy-drama Other People, and thriller Ava will all be removed from the streaming platform before the end of the year. Then, on December 31, lots of big releases will be leaving the streamer at once, including Us, Catch Me If You Can, Jaws, Gladiator, Scarface, The Wolf of Wall Street, Saving Private Ryan, and several Mission: Impossible movies.

While disappointing for subscribers, this is pretty common for the streamer as licenses run their course on popular movies and shows. However, more surprisingly, several projects that are billed as Netflix Originals will also be leaving.

Among them is Hymn of Death season 1, a South Korean miniseries about a tragic romance, which is leaving on December 6. Other shows include Zumbo’s Just Desserts season 2, Twice Upon A Time season 1, starring the late Gaspard Ulliel, and The Adventures of Puss in Boots (seasons 1-6). Netflix Original films leaving include Sand Storm and Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour.

While these are just the films and shows that Netflix US is removing, The Independent has compiled a more comprehensive list of what is being removed from UK Netflix too. This features shows like The Hymn of Death, Call The Midwife, The Guest, and Knightfall. On the film side of things, Pan's Labyrinth, There Will Be Blood, Inkheart, and Armed and Deadly will all be leaving later in December.

For what to watch now, here are the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.