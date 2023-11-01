Disney Plus with ads: Everything you need to know about the cheaper plan as it launches in the UK

Disney Plus with ads has arrived in the UK. The streamer launched a cheaper, ad-supported plan in the US late last year, following in the footsteps of Netflix, and now the new tier has launched across the pond in the UK.

But just how much cheaper is the new Standard with Ads plan than the existing ad-free tiers? And will subscribers lose out on any features due to the lower cost? We've got your complete guide to Disney Plus with ads, from a breakdown of prices to what, exactly, you can expect from the adverts.

How much will Disney Plus with ads cost?

Disney Plus' new Standard with Ads plan will cost £4.99 per month. There's no annual payment option for this tier, unlike the Standard and Premium ad-free plans.

The Standard plan is currently £7.99 per month or £79.90 annually, while the Premium plan is £10.99 per month and £109.90 annually.

How does it differ from Disney Plus' ad-free plans?

The new Standard with Ads plan is pretty similar to the Standard plan, other than the one obvious difference. Both plans allow you to watch full HD video up to 1080p with up to 5.1 audio, and you can watch two concurrent streams whether you're ad-free or not. However, if you have the Standard with Ads plan, you can't download movies or shows to watch offline. That's only available on the Standard and Premium plans.

The Premium plan is different again as, being the most expensive, you get a few extra features. The video quality goes up to 4k UHD and displays HDR video, while audio settings are compatible with Dolby Atmos. You can also stream concurrently on four different devices.

How many adverts will there be? When will they play?

On the Standard with Ads plan, you can expect an average of four minutes of adverts for every one hour of TV. So, for example, a 30-minute episode will feature around two minutes of adverts, with periodic breaks in the episode.

When it comes to movies, however, there won't be any ad breaks – the only commercials you'll see will be before the movie starts, so there won't be any interruptions.

