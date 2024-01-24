Palworld pros agree that ore bases are "life-changing," and this 13-node spot on the map is ideal for one

Palworld, the uber-viral sandbox survival crafting game with Pokemon-like monsters, just had the biggest launch in Steam's history, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. Yet, as it attracts more and more players to its weird mish-mash of genres, it does little to inform them of a super handy trick that lets you collect a whole bunch of arguably its most crucial resource.

If you've played much of Palworld at all, you'll quickly find that ore – and later on, coal for processing the ore – is a crucial resource for crafting and general progression. In fact, you've probably already wondered exactly where to find coal in Palworld, and while you can root out plenty of individual nodes to mine in the Twilight Dunes, you'd be much better served visiting spots on the map where clusters of these large rocks spawn.

It's unclear how many of them there are in total, as again, developer PocketPair doesn't even really tell you they exist, but over on Reddit, players have gone rock-hunting and are giving out invaluable coordinates for ore-starved players.

Here are a few I found just trawling Reddit for a few minutes:

Once you find these locations, it's as simple as building a secondary base, spawning an army of Pals with high-level mining, and setting them to work automatically collecting and depositing resources. From there, you can go off and enjoy the game without having to grind for these invaluable materials the old-fashioned way, pickaxe in hand.

Once you've reached about level 10 onwards, you're also going to want to know all about Palworld ingots and ore for making everything from weapons and armor to base facilities and simple nails.