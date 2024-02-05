Palworld genius builds two bases right next to a boss fight to defeat a level 45 monster in seconds

A genius Palworld player turned the action-RPG into a tower defense game by constructing two bases next to each other, and wear down one of the game's strongest bosses.

Emperor of the Sea, Jormuntide, is a tough foe to take out in Palworld, but not if you've got an entire army at your back. That's what the player below did, by building two bases right next to each other, stuffing them chock full of strong Pals, and then launching a full assault on Jormuntide with both squads at their back.

There's an absolutely bananas number of Pals going to war with the Jormuntide in the clip just above. The player cleverly positions one base right in the path of the Jormuntide, and then builds the other off to one side of the boss, so that when it goes full tilt towards the first base, it's effectively trapped in the cove by the latter base.

It's a really clever strategy. I can see some level 50 Pals ganging up on the Jormuntide just above, which some could well call unfair in the fight against the boss, but considering the level 45 Emperor of the Sea could easily lay out a Pal several levels above it, we'd say this isn't as unfair as it first appears to be. What's more, you could even sit at the base's box and switch out any Pals that get knocked out.

Perhaps this will start a new trend of 'farming' bosses in Palworld. If that does end up being the case, I can definitely see developer PocketPair stepping in to quell the entire idea. Then again, there's nothing in Palworld that explicitly says the player can't do this.

If this method isn't to your liking, check out our Palworld Jormuntide guide for a complete look over where you can find the elite creature out in the game's open world for a fair fight.