Palworld explorer gets extra lucky, catching a Level 45 Pal with a 0.03% chance of success while critically underleveled

When catching firearm-wielding creatures in Palworld, a low chance of success usually deters any would-be monster-tamers from trying. But one explorer managed to capture a wildly overleveled creature and beat the whopping 3-in-10,000 odds.

In a clip posted on the survival game's subreddit, one player shows their repeated attempts at capturing a Level 45 Jormuntide Pal while using low-tier spheres and sitting at a meager Level 16 themselves. Due to being critically underleveled and unequipped, the chances of a successful capture sat at a sad 0.03% (or 3-in-10,000 odds.)

Throwing caution to the wind and scoffing at those odds, the player did eventually catch Jormuntide in its round prison, with only a handful of attempts too. Despite facing monumental odds, the game's reward only amounted to a slightly anticlimactic 186 XP, but having a Pal that's triple your strength is its own reward I guess.

Commenters were quick to note that the player seems to have used up all their luck for the year - surely the odds can't get much better than this. "Don't go to a casino anytime soon," one player jokes. "You need to stay at home… lightning be waiting for you outside," says another.

Palworld trainers/builders/sweatshop-managers have been messing around in the early access game since its launch. Some players are prepping for the upcoming PvP modes by hoarding 300 Pal Spheres that can catch rival creatures. Another player discovered a glitch that literally flings you into the atmosphere. We should see more fun stuff crop up too, as over 2 million players regularly log into the game at the same time.

