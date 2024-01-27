Palworld players are already prepping for PvP, like this trainer who stashed 300 Spheres that can catch other people's Pals

Palworld trainers are already preparing for the upcoming player-versus-player modes, most notably by hoarding 300 Pal Spheres that can nab other players' creature friends.

Posts on the monster-taming survival game's subreddit, like the one below, show that some players have used console commands to spawn in Radar Spheres, which work like regular creature-catching items only this time they can catch someone else's Pals too. The item was hidden in the game's files - probably until PvP was officially added - but when has that ever stopped gamers?

Hoarding 322 Radar Spheres is probably a sign that a serial Pal thief is in the making, but even more worryingly, it could signal that Pals who have had hours of training sunk into them are at risk of being stolen forever. "Though it has a low chance of success, it can forcibly capture another person's Pals," the item description reads.

As several commenters point out, that possibility doesn’t sound all too entertaining since griefers will surely run rampant with the item. Another frequent concern is that PvP battles will devolve into Radar Sphere-spamming matches where the goal is to take monsters out of the action rather than cleanly face off. "The battle would quickly be at a stalemate because both players have to just keep chucking spheres," one comment worries.

One Pocketpair developer did recently assure players that the game wouldn’t have the "lawless open PvP" that irks other survival communities, as is the case with Ark or Rust's way of doing things. The studio hasn’t detailed the competitive options yet, aside from an initial roadmap that split things between regular PvP and Pal Arena - "PvP for Pals." We'll see how things shake up soon.

