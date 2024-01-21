Palworld lets you literally “get high off your balls” with a glitch that shoots players into the sky

Palworld players are discovering glitches and exploits aplenty in early access, one of which lets you "get high off your balls" in a very literal sense.

Palworld's simple premise is that it takes crafting elements from the survival genre and mixes them with monster-taming à la Pokemon, only this time your creature friendos have guns and can be exploited for manual labor purposes. Naturally, that means you can catch Pals with Pal Spheres (Poke Ball equivalents), but the item also has a hilarious and hidden secondary use.

Today I learned how to get high off your balls in Palworld.No, really! Just watch the clip. pic.twitter.com/kXaC7mhTY8January 20, 2024 See more

Since the game was released into early access, players have taken to social media to post about the hidden glitch that, as you can see in the clip above, lets you achieve some serious height without needing to build tall structures or obtain flying mounts.

The trick is to throw a Pal Ball at a wild creature (or a human, disturbingly), climb atop the ball, and once the capture gauge fills to 100% your character will shoot up toward the atmosphere. I can imagine that's a much faster way of climbing tall terrain or just moving across the world, provided you have enough stamina to glide around.

Something tells me that we've only reached the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Palworld exploits considering the game is an absolute mega-hit and millions of players are likely hunting for glitches right now. The game today became only the sixth-ever Steam release to cross one million concurrent players, a feat that even juggernauts such as Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3 couldn't achieve.

For now, read our full Palworld types chart to get the extra edge in combat.