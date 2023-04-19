Oxenfree 2 is finally out in July after two years of delays

Oxenfree 2 is set to launch on July 12, 2023, finally putting an end to multiple years worth of delays.

That July 12, 2023 launch was announced during today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase. In a press release, the developers confirmed that the game will launch simultaneously for Switch, PS5, PS4, and Steam. It will be priced at $19.99, but you'll also be able to get it on launch day through Netflix at any subscription tier.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is set five years after the original game, following Riley Poverly as she explores unusual radio signals in her hometown and gets wrapped up in a supernatural mystery on the nearby Edwards Island. Developer Night School is building on the original's unique dialogue system, where narrative choices are made in real time as you explore the world.

"With Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, we wanted to tap into the essence and world that made the original game so special, while immersing players in a brand new story with even higher stakes," studio director Sean Krankel said in a press release. "This game has been a labor of love, and we can’t wait for players to embody Riley, shaping her through life altering choices and overcoming supernatural challenges that threaten to destroy her future."

The game was originally announced in 2021 for launch that same year, but was eventually delayed to 2022, and then to 2023. During the course of those delays, Netflix acquired Night School, marking one of the early big steps for its push into video games. More recently, the streaming company hired Halo veteran Joseph Staten to work on an original AAA game.

Oxenfree 2 remains one of our most-anticipated games of 2023.

