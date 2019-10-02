Overwatch World of Warcraft skins are included with BlizzCon 2019 tickets

Got a ticket to BlizzCon 2019? Lucky you, firstly because you get to go to BlizzCon, but also because you're getting two free World of Warcraft skins ahead of the big event. Blizzard announced in a press release that anyone with a ticket to BlizzCon 2019 will receive two exclusive World of Warcraft skins for heroes Symmetra and Genji, along with a couple of other digital bonuses.

"Commemorate 25 years of Azeroth as you fight for future Earth with a pair of Warcraft-themed legendary Overwatch skins. Prepare to seek vengeance as Illidan Genji, and call upon the (hard-)light of Elune as Tyrande Symmetra. In-game before BlizzCon," reads the press release.

Blizzard says the Overwatch World of Warcraft skins will come with any BlizzCon ticket and will be available in Overwatch some time before the event. BlizzCon 2019 takes place from Friday, November 1 to Saturday, November 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center. You can grab a ticket to the event for $50 through the event's battle.net page .

The skins aren't the only reward Blizzard is doling out for BlizzCon supporters. Buying a ticket also guarantees you two murloc-ified faction leaders in World of Warcraft, a "mysterious" Golden Legendary card in Hearthstone, and cosmetics for Heroes of the Storm and StarCraft 2. Blizzard also says more bonuses are in the works, including a pair of wings for Diablo 3. As usual, there are some terms and conditions to each bonus, so be sure to check out the full breakdown ahead of time.