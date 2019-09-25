Massive Overwatch update nerfs and buffs almost half the Heroes

Overwatch just got an update big enough that Blizzard calls it a "remaster." The roughly 8GB behemoth is live on the PTR and tweaks the stats of 13 heroes, which is close to half of Overwatch's 31-count roster. Update 1.41 also brings a number of bug fixes for characters on top of some fairly substantial tweaks, resulting in a patch that could seriously alter tier lists going forward.

On the nerfed side, here are a few highlights: Moira's Biotic Grasp self-healing effect is being reduced from 30 to 20 health per second, Doomfist's Rocket Punch will now take 1.4 seconds to reach max charge - up from one second flat. Symmetra got hit particularly hard, her Photon Barrier reduced in duration from 15 to 12 seconds and health reduced from 5000 to 4000, and her Sentry Turret's damage-per-second reduced from 50 to 40.

As for the buffs, Roadhog's Scrap Gun gets increased ammunition from 5 to 6, Lucio's Crossfade gets an increased speed boost effect from 20% to 25% and his Amp It Up speed boost amplification increases from 50% to 60%, and Winston's Barrier Projector gets increased duration from 6 to 9 seconds and its health increased from 600 to 700.

There's a lot more to the update, and fans of Overwatch would be wise to go over the full patch notes . Remember though, the new update is only live on the PC-only PTR, although it's likely that at least some of the tweaks will make their way to other platforms.

