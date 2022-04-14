Overwatch 2 Sojourn gameplay trailer also shows off new looks for other heroes

The latest Overwatch 2 trailer might focus on new hero Sojourn, but there's an eyeful of new gameplay showing off other heroes as well.

The latest teaser video hit the internet shortly after a Chinese version began making the rounds. It's also the second video this week showing off the game's first Black female hero. Yesterday, we learned more about Sojourn's origins in an animated clip.

Sojourn's gameplay and abilities are front and center in this new video, including a HUD-less montage of Sojourn's railgun primary and alternate fire modes, her Power Slide that cancels into a powerful high jump, and a look at her Ultimate, Overclock.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about this clip is the wealth of new looks at familiar characters, namely Ashe, Zenyatta, Genji, Mercy, and several other members of the Overwatch team. This is our first peek at some of the heroes' updated looks, and a great reason to get hyped about what's to come when Overwatch 2 finally lands.

After a lengthy drought with little or no Overwatch 2 updates, it's been a content-rich few days. With so many new tidbits about Sojourn, a preview of the new Overwatch 2 team's outfits and art style, and more on the way, it's a good time to be a fan.

And we won't have to wait long to get our hands on the game, at least in terms of preliminary tryouts. The Overwatch 2 PvP closed beta test is set to drop on PC in two weeks on April 26. Better get some practice in with the original Overwatch if you don't want to be rusty. You never know what's going to be around the corner when the new hotness arrives.

Ready to try out Sojourn? Check out everything we know about Overwatch 2 while waiting for the closed beta to arrive.