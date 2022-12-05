Overwatch 2 is making new heroes easier to get, starting with Ramattra

Blizzard is making some adjustments to Overwatch 2's battle pass in response to data from Season 1, and it's starting by making new heroes like Ramattra easier to unlock.

Game director Aaron Keller shared the news on Twitter (opens in new tab) earlier today. "After reviewing data for Season 1, we're moving Ramattra into Tier 45 of the Battle Pass and making a few more weekly challenges easier to complete," he explained. Hero unlock requirements may continue to fluctuate in future seasons, but I doubt Blizzard wants to sign up for the pummeling it would take if it bumped up the battle pass tiers again, so we can reasonably assume this will be the new baseline going forward.

Ramattra was originally going to be tied to tier 55 of the Battle Pass, just as Kiriko was last season. Blizzard implied as much in a group interview attended by GamesRadar last month in the run-up to Ramattra's big reveal . After Kiriko's release, many players were quick to argue that this requirement ties too much of a time investment to new heroes. It seems this feedback, along with whatever player data Blizzard's examined, has gotten through just in time for Season 2.

With the requirements on "a few" weekly challenges also being adjusted, leveling the battle pass should be less time-consuming overall. There will still be a limit to how much XP you can earn daily and weekly, but saving time is always nice, and this does seem like a push in the right direction for Overwatch 2's battle pass. Nevertheless, you can bet many players will understandably continue to call for new heroes to be made available to everyone at launch without the need for more grind or money.

Limited access to Kiriko contributed to Overwatch 2's support problem , which Blizzard formally acknowledged last month . So it's no surprise that, after Ramattra, the next Overwatch 2 hero will be a support.