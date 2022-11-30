Overwatch 2 is finally nerfing Sojourn – and adjusting 7 other heroes

Overwatch 2 Season 2 will bring long-awaited Sojourn nerfs along with Doomfist buffs and additional changes for six other heroes.

Blizzard shared a rough outline of next season's balance changes in a recent blog post (opens in new tab). The famously busted DPS Sojourn is at the top of the list, as lead hero designer Alec Dawson hinted at after the game's first big round of nerfs was announced.

Blizzard reiterated that it's looking to address Sojourn's dominance while accommodating feedback that she's a high-skill hero who actually underperforms at lower competitive ranks. "We’ll be focusing on the lethality of her Railgun at distance for Season 2, encouraging players to make use of Sojourn’s high mobility to close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks," the studio says, seemingly heading off player concerns that the hero will be terrible at all ranks after being toned down.

Doomfist, one of several weak tanks due for buffs , is also singled out. Blizzard promises "significant changes that better support his role as the team’s front line, while still maintaining the playstyle core to his Hero identity."

Season 2 will also revisit Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra. Junker Queen is likely due for some buffs, though perhaps not as many as Doomfist for now. Minor buffs for Symmetra were also previously mentioned.

It's interesting to see Kiriko on the list considering she was just nerfed, albeit only slightly, a few weeks ago. Oppositely, it's a little surprising to see Tracer miss the cut, even though the hero is apparently so weak that Blizzard was willing to overlook a massive damage bug that worked in her favor .

Over on the Overwatch 2 subreddit , there's a fair bit of anxiety around how Ana might be changed (read: possibly nerfed), as well as plenty of players calling for Bastion's ultimate to be taken down a peg.