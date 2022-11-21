Overwatch 2 devs won’t disable Tracer over damage bug as she’s not that strong anyway

Blizzard has no plans to disable Overwatch 2’s Tracer despite a damage bug - because she needs a buff anyway.

Players recently took to Reddit to flag that Tracer currently has no damage fall-off under 20 meters - inside that range she'll deal full damage, but rather than scaling back gradually, as soon as she hits the 20 metre mark, her damage falls off a cliff. Bastion and Mei had been disabled for a time after game-breaking bugs were discovered, so players assumed Tracer was due to spend some time in Blizzard jail, too, but no – game director Aaron Keller confirms that she’ll remain in the game as “her overall power level has been ok”, and that she’ll be buffed to compensate the power loss from her bug being fixed.

“We’re currently investigating and planning to address this bug in a future patch,” he says (opens in new tab). “However, this has seemingly been in the game for the last few builds (we just verified it in the Halloween patch), and while the sharp damage drop-off for Tracer is definitely a bug, her overall power level has been ok. We are not planning to disable Tracer, and when we fix the bug, we will also look at additional changes to her kit to compensate.”

Tracer began Overwatch 2 nerfed from her previous iteration in the original game, with her pulse pistols doing less damage than before. Since then, various (opens in new tab) calls (opens in new tab) have been made online to return some power to her kit, though it's often met with debate. She remains a viable option at higher levels of play if you know what you're doing, though there are undoubtedly better and easier DPS heroes to pick up – like Sojurn, who Blizzard confirms is being looked at.

Blizzard isn't "satisfied" with Overwatch 2's F2P grind either, so it's bringing back free event skins, and more.