Outriders delayed to April 1

Square Enix's co-op action game Outriders has been delayed to April 1.

You can see the announcement of the delay through the official Outriders Twitter account, which came earlier today on January 6. Outriders was originally set to launch less than a month from now, on February 2, for both current and next-gen consoles, as well as PC.

An important update regarding Outriders. pic.twitter.com/HHZrq5GIikJanuary 6, 2021

Despite the delay, there is some good news to be found in the announcement. If you're looking forward to Square Enix's action game, then there's a chance to get your hands on Outriders a little earlier than expected, as a free demo for the game will be published on all platforms on February 25.

The demo will cover the first few hours of the game, in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Additionally, you'll be able to experiment with all four available classes in the Outriders demo, perfect for getting the hang of all four classes before the full game launches later in the year.

If you're unfamiliar with Outriders, it's basically a massive PvE co-op game in which human players take on enigmatic alien creatures in a post-apocalyptic world. It's an RPG at its core however, boasting a variety of skill trees for all four playable classes, as well as customizable gear and weapons in the form of loot.

Outriders releases in little under three months from now, on April 1, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with a free upgrade path on PlayStation platforms. To see what we made of our time with Square Enix's new game, head over to our Outriders preview for more.

For a full list of other games launching over the current year, for both current and next-gen platforms, head over to our new games 2021 guide.